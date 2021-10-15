A two-vehicle collision Thursday evening caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Smallwood Drive, in Mount Pearl. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. after one vehicle turned in front of another, resulting in a head-on collision. The driver of one car was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious. The passenger of the same car and the driver of the pickup truck were shaken but otherwise uninjured.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews attended the scene. Roads were wet at the time and visibility was reduced in heavy drizzle.