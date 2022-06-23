Two truck drivers are dead after their tractor-trailers collided head-on near Bishop’s Falls Wednesday evening.

It happened on the Trans-Canada Highway around 9 p.m. Two transport trucks carrying heavy loads collided head-on and burst into flames. Neither driver survived.

Debris from the collision and contents from the trailers were scattered across the highway, creating a large area to be processed. A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

The TC is expected to remain impassable over the next couple of days as police and crews continue to process and clean up the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.