Two teenagers have been charged and will appear in court today after a break and enter in Corner Brook last night. Shortly after 10:00pm on Monday, RNC Patrol Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence. Once on the scene, police located two males and arrested them. A 16-year old male was charged with Break and Enter, Mischief to Property, Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and three breaches of court orders. A 15-year old male was also charged with Break and Enter and Mischief to Property. They will both appear in court today.

