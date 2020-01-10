Police in St. John’s responded to a report of a disturbance on Queens Road at 8:30 pm last night.

Once inside the home a female was found hiding in a closet, she then exited the closet and struck one of the officers in the face.

The 17 year old female was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and a breach of court order.

As the officers were leaving the residence an 18 year old male tried to intervene – and was arrested and charged with four counts of breaching court orders and assaulting a police officer.

They were both held in custody to appear before a judge.