Twice in one week is more than a coincidence. Police are investigating what appears to be a targeted fire-bombing of a home in the east end of St. John’s.

Firefighters were first called to the home on Carrick Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday. What appears to have been a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the house. Fire had spread to the lawn and there was minor damage to the house.

Then at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were back at the same home. Platoon chief Rick DeHann says when they arrived on the scene the entire side of the house was on fire. DeHann says they made a quick attack and quickly knocked down the flames.

Police say the second fire also appears to have been deliberately set and that the home was targeted.

DeHann confirms the fire started on the outside of the same home they were called to Saturday morning.

The fire has forced a family of four from the home. Police have been maintaining the home as a crime scene and will remain there most of the day. The family was shaken by the two fires but escaped uninjured.

The fire flared up again shortly after 9 a.m., requiring firefighters to return to the scene for a third time.