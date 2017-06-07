RNC in St. John’s took two suspended drivers off the roadways on Tuesday night. The first incident occurred on Kenmount Road around 8:00pm. Police pulled over a 55-year old male driver on a traffic safety stop and charged him for Driving While Suspended. The second one happened just after 11:00pm in Kilbride, when RNC Patrol Services stopped a 31-year old male driver and charged him with Driving While Suspended and Driving With No Insurance. In both cases, the vehicles were impounded and the drivers were released.