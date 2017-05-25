The RNC were called to the Avalon Mall on two separate occasions last night. The first call came in around 7:00 with complaints of a shoplifter. Upon arrival Police located the individuals responsible for the robbery. As a result, a 22 year-old female and 21 year-old male were charged with theft under $5,000. Both were released to appear in court at a later date.

Just an hour later Police were back at the shopping center where a suspicious person was reported. Follow-up found the man leaving the scene in a vehicle. He was stopped and charged with breach of court order and operating without a valid license. The 25 year-old male was brought to St. John’s lockup where he remains for court today. His vehicle was sent to impound.