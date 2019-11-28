RNC responded to two separate incidents of teenagers struck by vehicles yesterday.

At 5:00 pm yesterday, police responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the town of Pouch Cove.

Police determined a teenage male was struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene. The male was transported to hospital and was treated with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Just before 11:00 pm last night RNC responded to a report of another motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in downtown St. John’s.

A teenage female was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and the female was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.