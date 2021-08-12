Two people were sent to hospital following a bizarre incident on Peacekeeper’s Way Wednesday evening.

At about 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Fowler’s Road. Upon arrival they found one vehicle on its roof in the roadway.

The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene into oncoming traffic before reportedly being caught by police a short distance away. That person is presumed to have caused the crash by slowing suddenly a short distance in front of the first vehicle.

The two occupants of the overturned vehicle, a male and female, were both taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The male driver of the second vehicle was not reported to have been injured.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the eastbound lanes of the highway as they investigated the incident.



