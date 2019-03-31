Police responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway around 2:30 am on Sunday morning.

A single vehicle was travelling east on the TCH when it went over the guardrail and into a ditch. The vehicle continued eastbound until it ran out of space in the ditch

when it went over the back slope and came to rest on Kenmount Rd.

There was extensive damage to a large quantity of guardrail and extensive damage to the pickup truck.

The maledriver and female passenger of the vehicle were transported to hospital by ambulance for what are believed to be non life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for a period of time however it has since reopened. The matter is under investigation by Accident Investigation Division.