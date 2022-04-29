Two people were taken to hospital following two separate collisions that occurred almost simultaneously on Thursday evening.

The first collision happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Great Eastern Avenue. A two-vehicle collision there caused moderate damage to one of the cars. Paramedics took one person to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Minutes later a second collision occurred at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Stamp’s Lane. Paramedics took one person to hospital, a pedestrian who was struck by a driver at the lights. Their injuries, again, were not believed to be serious.

In both instances traffic was slowed, or detoured, as emergency personnel worked.