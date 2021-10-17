A two-vehicle collision on Portugal Cove Road has sent two people to hospital.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Portugal Cove Road. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of one vehicle may have attempted to turn onto an entrance ramp towards the Outer Ring Road. As a result, contact was made between the two vehicles, which caused moderate damage to both.

Two occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious. Traffic was slowed in the area as emergency crews worked and as the damaged vehicles were removed. Roads were wet in heavy drizzle at the time of the collision.