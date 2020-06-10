Firefighters were called to a two-apartment home on Clearview Street in Goulds around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the home. A man and a woman were inside. The man suffered burns while the woman is being treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

The fire was confined to the kitchen on the main floor. Three people lived in the basement apartment. They will have to find alternative accommodations for the time being.