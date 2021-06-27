Firefighters were called to a house on Bannerman Street in St. John’s around 9:30 Saturday evening.

Neighbours called 911 to report smoke coming from the rear of the century-old attached house. The home is in a block of seven older wooden homes. There was nobody at home at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the third floor, and neighbours in the street. Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames, but there was extensive damage to the main floor, plus smoke and water damage throughout the house.

Several small pets died in the fire after rescue personnel made extensive efforts to resuscitate them.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and is not believed to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.