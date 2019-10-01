Police have charged two people in western Newfoundland for a gruesome cat-killing.

Jody Anderson, 38, of Cape Ray and Peter Rossiter, 51, of O’Regan’s will appear in court this December. Anderson is charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and one count of injuring or endangering an animal. Rossiter is charged with one count of endangering an animal and one count of causing unnecessary suffering. The two accused live in Port Au Basques.

Sources say on Sept. 10 the two killed a rescued cat named Mittens with an axe. They then threw the dismembered cat’s body over a bridge. RCMP say they were made aware of the incident four days later on Sept. 14. Police say a weapon was involved in the cat’s death.

People in the community are outraged. Animal groups in western Newfoundland are calling for tougher laws and stiffer penalties in the wake of the horrendous killing.