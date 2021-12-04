Firefighters were called to a home on Leslie Street in downtown St. John’s around 4:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two women, one in her 50s, the other a teenager, injured on the sidewalk. The two had jumped from a second-floor window and are believed to have suffered broken bones. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There was heavy fire on the first floor. Fames were blocking the front door. Firefighters were quickly able to bring the blaze under control.

There was extensive damage to the home. Several pets are unaccounted for.