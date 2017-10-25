Just after midnight on Wednesday, police in Corner Brook responded to a disturbance at a residence where a gun had been fired. After an investigation, RNC arrested and charged a 30-year old male and a 31-year old female. The female was charged with Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and Assault. The male was charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Ammunition. He sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

