For the second time in less than a week a TD Canada Trust bank has been held up. This time it was the bank on Kelsey Drive.

Police say a shot was fired during the robbery. Shortly before closing Friday night, around 8 p.m., two men armed with a shotgun or rifle entered the bank and demanded cash. They fled in what is believed to be a red pickup truck that went off the road on Pippy Place.

The two, still armed with the weapon, fled on foot and were arrested on Kenmount Road. Both Kenmount Road and Pippy Place were closed for a period of time. There were no injuries. The two are expected to appear in court in the morning.