Police in St. John’s responded to two attempted armed robberies in St. John’s around 1 am on Tuesday.

Around 12:45 am RNC responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a pizzeria in the center city area of St. John’s.

Staff at this location reported that a male described as heavy set wearing gloves, black jogging pants and a black jacket with the hood drawn tight to conceal his face, brandished a weapon while demanding cash.

The robbery attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled the area.

Another attempted robbery was reported to police just before 1 am, when staff at a service station in the east end of St. John’s say a male with a weapon entered and demanded cash.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighting 160lbs. He was wearing a thin black rain jacket and may have been wearing gloves.

This robbery attempt was also unsuccessful, the male was observed leaving in a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000.