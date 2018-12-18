Two men from this province are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and 2012 Ford F150 collided on Highway 104 on Broadway between exits 27 and 28.

The driver and a passenger in the Silverado, a 69-year-old man from Millertown, N.L. and a 61-year-old man from Buchans, N.L., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was airlifted to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.