SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirms there are two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to three presumptive positive cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fitzgerald says the two new cases are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and resulted from contacts with the original case.

-Advertisement-

Dr. Fitzgerald is advising public spaces like bars and restaurants to close, and St. Patrick’s Day festivities should be cancelled. Restaurants should reduce capacity by 50 per cent, however drive-thrus and takeout/delivery services can continue.

John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services, says there are tools online and call-lines to help people through this stressful and difficult time. 1-888-737-4668 is the mental health crisis line.

-Advertisement-