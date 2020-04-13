Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, both of them in the western region.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, announced new criteria for getting tested, including having two or more symptoms of fever, cough, headache, sore throat and runny nose. Staff at hospitals, long-term care homes, corrections staff, emergency shelters and child care staff can now get tested based on symptoms.

The regional breakdown: 227 in Eastern Health, 8 in Central Health, 3 in Western Health, and 6 in Labrador-Grenfell Health. There have been 5,907 people tested, and 133 have recovered out of a total of 244 cases.