Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That brings the provincial total to 228 cases of COVID-19.

Premier Dwight Ball says tomorrow’s briefing will be at 6pm, and will involve details around a future surge in COVID-19 cases.

Breakdown per region:

Eastern region: 217 cases

Central region: 4 cases

Western region: 1 case

Labrador-Grenfell region: 6 cases