Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, both in the Eastern Health region.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 241.

The regional breakdown of the 241 total cases:

Eastern Health – 226

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 1

Six people are in hospital due to the virus, two in intensive care, and 120 people have recovered. A total of 4,726 tests have been conducted.

By age, there are 20 people 19 years old and under, 37 between 20-39, 33 between 40-49, 53 between 50-59, 53 between 60-69, and 45 who are 70 years old and above.