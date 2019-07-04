Two women from Newfoundland and Labrador have been selected for a trek across the Sahara Desert. NTV’s Colleen Lewis spoke to one of them, Tina Miller, about how she is preparing.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.