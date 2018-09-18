Around 10:00am on Sunday, Bay Roberts RCMP, Bay de Grave Fire Department, and local ambulances responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Veteran’s Memorial Highway. By the time emergency crews arrived on the scene, one of the vehicle’s occupants had fled. As a result of investigation, police discovered that the vehicle involved was stolen from St. John’s the previous night, is believed to be part of a gas-and-dash in Bay Roberts and a mischief complaint in Harbour Grace on Sunday.

A 15-year old female, a 16-year old male, and a 19-year old male from St. John’s have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Theft Under $5000, Mischief Under $5000, and Breaches of Court Orders. They were held to appear in court yesterday. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP or Crime Stoppers.