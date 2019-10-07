Firefighters were called to a home on Spencer Street in St. John’s shortly after 5:00 o’clock this morning. The initial 911 call came from someone inside the home. Firefighters quickly rescued the two men trapped on the roof, one of which is being treated for smoke inhalation. They then turned to rescuing two other people from inside the burning home, before quickly knocking down the fire. Firefighters reported significant damage on all three floors of the older detached wooden structure. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.

