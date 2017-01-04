Two men plead not guilty to street racing causing death

Two men charged with street racing causing the death of 18-year-old Hannah Thorne last July have pleaded not guilty.

Brian King, 30, of Bay Roberts and Steven Mercer, 29, of Upper Island Cove have appear for a weeklong trial by judge in October.

The two were arrested in August 2016, one month after they were alleged to have been involved in an accident that killed Thorne and sent her 81-year-old grandmother to hospital.

On Wednesday, family filled the Harbour Grace court room to hear the plea. Brian King appeared by video link while Steve Mercer, who is out on bail, was represented by his lawyer.

Along with street racing causing death, the pair are charged with street racing causing bodily harm and negligent driving.