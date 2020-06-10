In a 46-page decision, a judge has found two out of three men charged with conspiracy to committee murder guilty, a third man has been acquitted.

An investigation, dubbed Operation Tarantula, launched into the criminal activity of Dustin Etheridge lead to the seizure of 20 firearms, cocaine and hundreds of thousands of dollars and four men being arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. 28-year-old Etheridge plead guilty. This afternoon 21-year-old Brandon Glasco and 36-year-old John Squires were both found guilty. While 26-year-old Shane Clarke was found not guilty.

The case relied heavily on wire tap evidence and centred around a plot in May, 2018 to kill Bradley Summers. The plan was hatched while Glasco and Squires drank champagne. Other evidence showed how they used YouTube tutorials to learn how to load and use guns.

Etheridge and Squires had a 9 mm handgun when arrested. Squires plead guilty to weapon charges at start of the trial. The Crown’s theory was that the men were en route to kill Summers when arrested. Glasco who is free on bail, has to turn himself in within 48 hours. The two will be sentenced at the end of next month.