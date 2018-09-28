Two men have been arrested following an early morning home invasion in St. John’s. Thursday morning around 5:30am, RNC Patrol Services, along with Police Dog Services and the Criminal Investigation Division responded to a report of a home invasion involving a firearm on Barachois Street. Once on the scene, police were able to locate the two men believed to be involved in the home invasion. One was arrested without incident, while the other fled on foot, but was tracked down by Police Dog ‘Dali’ and apprehended.

There were no injuries as a result of the home invasion, and investigators believe it was not a random act. The two suspects face numerous charges and were held for court. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.