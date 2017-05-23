Jason Marsh and Christopher Shaw changed a number of their pleas to guilty on Tuesday, including for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, for a pair of shootings in 2013.

The two faced a combined 26 charges, including attempted murder. Jason Marsh pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for a shooting on Boyle Street in St. John’s in 2013.

Along with 11 other charges, Marsh also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for an incident in Williams Heights that same year.

Christopher Shaw pleaded guilty to five charges, including weapons charges and breaches.

Neither entered a plea for the attempted murder charge.

Marsh and Shaw will be back in court on Wednesday afternoon when the judge will decide if he accepts the pleas.