Two men appeared in court Saturday to face charges of armed robbery. Police say Travis Wade and Adam Hayden held up the TD Bank on Kelsey Drive in St. John’s on Friday. A shot was fired during the holdup, but nobody was injured. One of the men is also accused of trying to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle happened to be driven by an off-duty RCMP officer. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.

-Advertisement-