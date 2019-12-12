Two students at a Marystown school have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the RCMP announced Thursday.

Police say they received a report of death threats at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The threats were made against students and staff at Sacred Heart Academy. Two youths were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and uttering death threats.

The youths were held in custody overnight and appeared in court on Thursday. Both have since been released on a number of conditions and are scheduled return to court Jan. 15, 2020.

The investigation is continuing and the names of the two youths are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.