Police were kept busy with two incidents of impaired driving overnight, one resulting in an accident. Around 11:00pm, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in Paradise. A 26-year old male was charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit. The second incident occurred around 1:30am when RNC Officers conducted a traffic safety stop in Mount Pearl and charged a 42-year old man with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit. In both cases, the vehicles were impounded and the accused will appear in court at a later date.

