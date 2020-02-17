Two people have died in Newfoundland and Labrador this year as a result of the flu.

According to the Department of Health’s weekly report from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, there were 41 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza reported. For the flu season, there have been a total of 146 cases confirmed.

As of Feb. 1, there have been 22 hospitalizations and three ICU admissions. The rate of influenza across the country remains high. In Newfoundland and Labrador, 71 per cent of all cases reported to regional health authorities, involved people aged 45 years or younger.

The province is reminding everyone the flu shot (Influenza vaccination) remains one of the best methods to protect you and your children and prevent the spread of the virus.