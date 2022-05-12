A neighbour first smelled smoke and called 911.

When firefighters arrived on Forbes Street around 10:00 pm., they were met by flames and smoking coming from the rear corner of the detached wooden two apartment bungalow.

The fire appears to have started on the exterior of the home, travelling up the vinyl siding and getting into the attic.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to extinguish the blaze.

The occupant of both main floor and the apartment were able to escape unharmed.

There is no word at this time as to the cause of the blaze.