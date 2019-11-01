An early evening fire in the west end of St. John’s has left two families looking for a place to stay. The 911 calls started coming in shortly after 6:20 Friday evening. Firefighters arrived at the two apartment home on Cherrington Street to be met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. The occupants on the main floor had escaped after being alerted by people on the street. The residents of a downstairs apartment were not at home. There were no injuries, but extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the main floor with water damage to the basement apartment. The scene will be turned over to investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

