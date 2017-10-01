Two females in the metro area were found driving while intoxicated yesterday. The first call came in around 5 pm, reporting an accident in a parking lot in Mount Pearl. A 31 year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving, operating over the legal limit and a breach of court order. She was held overnight, no injuries were reported in the collision.

Just a couple hours later RNC were notified of a possible impaired driver in the west end of St. John’s. The vehicle was quickly located by Police. A 46 year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit. The female was scheduled for court while her vehicle was sent to impound.