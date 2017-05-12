Thursday morning, police stopped and detained two drivers who owed excessive amounts in traffic fines. The first incident happened around 9am on Water Street. RNC conducted a traffic safety stop on a vehicle and charged the driver with Failure to Transfer Ownership, Driving while Suspended, Operating without Insurance, and Breach of Court Orders. The 59-year old man also owed $12,000 in outstanding fines. The second incident occurred just after 11am on Graves Street when a 28-year old male was pulled over. He was charged with Failure to Transfer Ownership, Driving without a Valid License, and Operating without Insurance. He also owed over $15,000 in fines. In both cases, the vehicles were seized and the drivers held for court.