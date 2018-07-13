Two people are dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on the Bonavista Highway on Thursday.

Clarenville RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 230, north of the George’s Brook-Milton turnoff. A 75-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured and transported to GB Cross Memorial Hospital. A child passenger was not injured but was taken to hospital for observation.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash and hydroplaning is believed to be a major contributing factor. RCMP collision analysts attended the scene along with Fewer’s Ambulance Service, Clarenville Fire Department and Lethbridge Fire Department. The police investigation is continuing. The names of the people involved are not being released.

Police are thanking drivers who stopped to assist the injured before emergency responders arrived. The RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down in heavy rain and watch out for resting water on the highways.