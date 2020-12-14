A two-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway (TCH) near Goobies Saturday has claimed the lives of a young man and a teenaged girl.

Just before noon, police received the report of the collision involving a white four-door Honda Civic car and a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Officers attended the scene and found that the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene. The four occupants of the truck were transported for medical attention. A 15-year-old girl died on Sunday resulting from injuries caused in the collision.

The TCH was impassable for a number of hours while police conducted an investigation of the collision. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. Police determined that the car crossed over the solid line into the path of the oncoming pickup truck.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged and the investigation is continuing.

RCMP NL asks anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision to check any available dash cam footage. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or moments leading up to the collision, is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.