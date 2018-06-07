Two Corner Brook men have been charged following a string of thefts. RNC responded to a theft in progress at the Millbrook Mall, where a 22-year old man was arrested at the scene while a 21-year old fled. Later, the second man was arrested without incident on Beothuk Crescent. As a result of investigation, the two were connected to two other thefts, both from the Murphy Square area on May 24th and June 5th. They were charged accordingly and the incidents remain under investigation.

