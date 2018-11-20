A driver deliberately crashed their vehicle into a convenience store in the east end of St. John’s just after 9 PM Monday night.

When police arrived the driver had already fled the scene. The store front was significantly damaged with some products stolen. Police are still investigating.

Around 1:45 AM police responded to another incident, this time a report of a robbery at a gas station in the downtown area.

A male entered demanding money, and fled on foot with an amount of cash. The matter is still under investigation.