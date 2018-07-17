Two boaters are still missing and both are presumed drowned in two separate incidents in Labrador this week. Officials continued searching for boaters in the Eagle River and Sheshatshiu areas today.

In Sheshatshiu, a man and a woman were in a canoe when it capsized around 5:00 a.m Sunday. The woman made it to shore safely but the man has not been found, despite the canoe turning up several kilometers from Northwest River. That search continues today along with a recovery mission still underway for a guide from Eagle River who was unaccounted for after a boat overturned there with three on board.

Emergency crews are reminding boaters the importance of wearing life jackets on the water at all times. Two others were confirmed drowned yesterday in two separate incidents – one in Makkovik after an overturned boating incident; and another in Grand Beach area in Marystown in a fishing incident.