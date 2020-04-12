Police in St. John’s responded to a report of a person wielding an axe and uttering threats outside of a residence around 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police located the suspects in a vehicle after they had left the area.

A 46-year-old male was arrested for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a court order. He was sent to St. John’s City Lock-up to appear in court this morning.

A 34-year-old female was arrested for uttering threats and she was released to appear in court at a later date.