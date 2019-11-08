Police responded to an armed robbery at a business in the east end St. John’s around 9 pm last night.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle that was later located in the center city.

When police approached the suspects, two men fled on foot. One male was caught and arrested after a short foot chase, and charged with theft, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.

The second male was not located, but has been identified and a warrant for his arrest has been requested.

A 29 year old female was also located in the suspect vehicle and has been charged with theft.

The matter is still under investigation.