Two armed robberies in Metro

Members of the RNC were kept busy last night with two armed robberies in the metro area. The first incident happened at 7:14 when police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a take-out location in Mount Pearl. A lone male armed with a weapon had entered the store and demanded cash, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount. Police along with the K9 unit searched the area but came up empty. The second happened about 40 minutes later at a service station in the east end of St. John’s. There, a lone male entered with a weapon, demanding cash and cigarettes, took the items and fled on foot. Again, police searched the area along with the K9 unit, with negative results. Both matters are still under investigation. RNC did not reveal whether or not it is believed the incidents are connected.