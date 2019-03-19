Saturday morning just before 3:30am, Corner Brook RCMP received a report of a home invasion in Benoit’s Cove. Two men broke into the residence, assaulted the homeowner, and stole undisclosed items. The homeowner knew the two men and was able to identify them as 33-year old twin brothers Shawn and Shane White of Benoit’s Cove. Shane White has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault With A Weapon, Robbery, Break and Enter, and Breaches of Probation. Shawn White has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault With A Weapon, Robbery, and Break and Enter. The homeowner was taken to hospital for his injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

-Advertisement-