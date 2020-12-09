The RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a string of arsons in the Twillingate area.

Adam Rumbolt of Twillingate was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into 14 suspicious fires that occurred between the months of May to September. The areas that were targeted included wooded areas and abandoned buildings in the town. There were no injuries.

The fire at the Ashbourne House on Sept. 11 is not related to this string of fires and that investigation is continuing.

Rumbolt, who is charged with three counts of arson, was released from custody and is set to appear in court in Gander on Feb. 16, 2021.