Effective Saturday, September 25 at 12:01 a.m., Twillingate, New World Island and those towns and communities accessed via Route 340 starting at, and including, Boyd’s Cove, will move to Alert Level 3. This is in addition to the towns and communities on the Routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula who are currently in Alert Level 3.

This will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Level 3.